Virus changes work, not goal, of Kosovo’s NATO peacekeepers

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the holiday celebrations of NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo but left its role of more than two decades untouched. The Kosovo Force mission was launched in 1999 at the end of a war between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces. More than 3,300 troops from 27 countries still are stationed in Kosovo with the goal of promoting safety and stability. Kosovo ha an 8 p.m. nightly curfew to control coronavirus infections. While out on patrol in Pristina,, KFOR personnel encouraged people on the capital’s main boulevard to respect virus-prevention measures. It wasn’t an easy task with crowds out looking at holiday decorations and costumed Santas offering the soldiers fist bumps.