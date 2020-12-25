Vikings banged-up defense sinks to new depths against Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ depleted defense ended its first series by haplessly trying to chase down Alvin Kamara as the Saints running back raced away for a 40-yard touchdown. That was just the beginning of a historically bad day in a 52-33 loss. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer estimated Minnesota had lost six linebackers, three defensive linemen, three cornerbacks and a safety from the start of the year. The Saints did whatever they wanted. They piled up 36 first downs and 583 yards. The yardage allowed was a Vikings franchise high. Zimmer says it’s the worst defense of his coaching career.