Sculpture honors 1st Black president of an American college

National news from the Associated Press

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The first Black president of an American college is being honored with a sculpture in the Vermont city where he was born. The larger-than-life-sized marble bust of Martin Henry Freeman was installed in Rutland last month, as part of its sculpture trail. It’s the eighth sculpture to be added to the sculpture trail aimed at celebrating local history and drawing more people to visit the working-class community. Among the pieces is a marble relief honoring the Vermont volunteers who served in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, made up of African Americans soldiers, during the Civil War. 

