Explosion rocks downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE (AP) — Emergency crews have responded to an explosion linked to a vehicle in downtown Nashville. Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. Police and fire crews were on the scene. The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings. No injuries were immediately reported. The station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.