Dane County extends program linking growers to food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials say Dane County has secured a six-month extension of a program linking local growers with food pantries that was set to expire at the end of this year. County Executive Joe Parisi announced earlier this week that a $5 million agreement has been reached with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to continue the program through at least the end of July. The program began in April with the help of about $8 million of the county’s federal coronavirus relief funding. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that more than 4,000 hours of service have been logged to help those experiencing hardship and hunger