Bus crash in western Russia kills 4, leaves 11 injured

At least four people have died and another 11 have been injured when an intercity bus veered off a road in western Russia. Authorities said the bus driving from Moscow to Volgograd swerved into a ditch and overturned in the Ryazan region, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Moscow early Friday. At least four people, including the bus driver, died and at least 11, including several children, were hospitalized with injuries, according to the authorities. Police said the driver may have lost control of the bus after falling asleep.