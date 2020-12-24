Why Eau Claire woman volunteers around the holidays

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas is the season of giving, and one Eau Claire woman has been giving her time by volunteering at the Community Table for years.

Kim Ellis has volunteered at the Community Table in Eau Claire for 15 years.

"I just like to make an impact in any way I can," Ellis said. "It's what I do for a job. It's just kind of who I am. It's how I was raised so it doesn't feel any different to me."

This Christmas Eve, she's making meals and packing snack bags for those who need food on their table.

Ellis said she likes volunteering because of the people but admits the pandemic has changed those interactions.

"In the past it was nice because you could see the people you were serving so they would come and you would talk with them. I would even sit at the table and eat with them. It's a little bit different this year because only the staff hands out the food so you miss that piece a lot. So that will be nice to get back to that," Ellis said.

Despite the changes, she said it's nice knowing her holiday was spent helping others.

She also loves bringing her kids along to volunteer to pass on her grateful attitude and heart for service.

"We just want to spread the love of Jesus to people. We just want to be that for people in this season and remember that that's what this is all about."

Ellis said she and her family also volunteer at Hope Gospel Mission and Feed My People.