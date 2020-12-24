Saints, Vikings spend holiday in another high-stakes clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vikings receiver Adam Thielen says the Saints are starting to seem like a divisional rival after all the times they’ve played each other the past four seasons. The latest of five meetings in that span takes place on Christmas Day. Those encounters include two playoff games in which Minnesota scored the winning touchdown on the final play of each. The Vikings aim to conclude the holiday celebrating a victory that keeps alive thin playoff hopes. A Saints victory gives New Orleans the NFC South title for a fourth straight year.