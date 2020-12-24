Rural hospital receives first shipment of COVID vaccine

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - A much needed Christmas gift for an area rural hospital came early.

By the end of the day Dec. 23, Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls got their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, and were able to give the first dose to 100 health care workers.



The hospital's CEO told News 18 Wednesday that they had been concerned they would not get the vaccine as quickly as metro areas, saying they have a higher population of elderly people and people living in poverty.



Now the hospital is working toward securing additional shipments of the vaccine to vaccinate the rest of their staff.