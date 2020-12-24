Recycling around Christmas time: do’s and don’ts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As Santa checks off his list, you might want to check your list of recyclables.

Officials at Boxx Sanitation in Eau Claire say around the holidays, customers mistakenly put several Christmas-related items into the recycling bin that are actually not recyclable.

Operations Manager Wayne McIrvin says you can recycle cardboard boxes, paper cards and envelopes, and catalogs.

He adds you should not recycle tissue paper, Christmas lights and most ornaments.

But the number one offender McIrvin sees? Wrapping paper.

"Most of it is actually not [recyclable]. Typically you want to look for the chasing arrows that are on the wrapping paper," McIrvin said. "Usually if it's the brown paper bag type material, that's almost all recyclable. Otherwise the shiny stuff typically isn't recyclable. Really have to pay attention to what you're buying."

If a non-recyclable item ends up in your recycling container, a fee could be given if the driver takes the item as garbage.

But McIrvin says they try to educate their customers as much as possible first.

