Protesters call for justice in police killing of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Demonstrators have gathered in a cold Christmas Eve drizzle in Columbus, Ohio, to call for justice in the death of Andre Hill at the hands of police. Chants of “Whose street? Our street!” rang out from the crowd Thursday. People gathered near the home the 47-year-old Hill was visiting when he was shot early Tuesday. Some waved Black Lives Matter flags. Video showed Hill emerging from a garage early Tuesday while holding up a cellphone. He was fatally shot seconds later by an officer identified as Adam Coy. The shooting is being investigated.