Goodbye snow, hello cold for Christmas

We are starting out on a cold note this morning as frigid air continues to filter in behind yesterday's storm.

Thankfully we missed the worst of it here in the Chippewa Valley, meanwhile parts Minnesota experienced blizzard conditions with wind gusts exceeding 65 mph, and higher snow totals.

Areas west of Eau Claire picked up more snow, but Eau Claire itself picked up just shy of 2". As long as we maintain at least 1" of snow on the ground by tomorrow, it will officially be a white Christmas, which is expected with temperatures well below freezing.

After record warmth yesterday, temperatures this afternoon will be stuck in the single digits. We'll struggle to get rid of cloud cover this afternoon and we'll see a slight chance for flurries through the day. With the wind, temperatures will feel anywhere between -10 and -20 for most of the day.

As we clear overnight, temperatures will fall into the the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be as cold as 25 below. Santa definitely needs to bundle up this year!

Christmas morning starts cold, but by the afternoon, we'll warm into the teens. It will be a dry day and partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times.

By the weekend, we'll be back in the 20s and our next chance for some light snow arrives Sunday.