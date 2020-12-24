Skip to Content

Cold Christmas after wind chills dropped 61° in 20 hours

4:38 pm Weather Now
Meteogram-Past-TempWindChill-30hr

After a record high of 47 Wednesday morning in Eau Claire with a warmest wind chill of 42, temperatures fell fast after a low pressure system brought snow and wind to Western Wisconsin. The strong northwest winds that made for very low visibility when the snow was falling also were responsible for quickly transporting much colder air.

By Thursday morning, Eau Claire's low was zero, and wind chills were as cold as -19. That's a 61 degree drop in wind chill from 42 down to -19. Other places northwest of Eau Claire reported wind chills as cold as -29 at the Cumberland airport. Menomonie also reported a -26 wind chill around 9am.

The area highs are deceivingly warm Thursday even though they look cold. Those highs of about 8 to 15 were the midnight temperatures. Eau Claire topped out at 5 degrees late afternoon, but it never felt warmer than the negative single digits, factoring in the wind chill.

Temps fall fast again overnight, with lows even colder than Wednesday night and below zero for most of Western Wisconsin. The wind won't be quite as strong as last night, but still expect wind chills in the negative teens throughout the night.

With a Christmas morning low forecast at -6 and an afternoon high of just 18, the Christmas edition of our Snuggle Index is at an 8 out of 10. Hopefully your Christmas spirit will keep you warm and you have family living at home to celebrate with, hug, and cuddle.

The sky remains clear overnight into Christmas morning, which is why temps will fall even further than last night. That means that when flying over Western Wisconsin, Rudolph's nose will get a break. Last year was very foggy in the Chippewa Valley and Santa was very thankful to have Rudolph's nose at full power when delivering gifts here.

Temps will start to warm up for the weekend, with highs near average in the mid 20s. Colder air starts next week after some light snow Sunday afternoon and evening, then another round of snow becomes possible for the middle of next week.

Depending on the track of this system, there could be some heavy snow for the Chippewa Valley. More details on that system will be available with forecast updates early next week. Have a Merry Christmas!

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content