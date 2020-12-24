Cold Christmas after wind chills dropped 61° in 20 hours

After a record high of 47 Wednesday morning in Eau Claire with a warmest wind chill of 42, temperatures fell fast after a low pressure system brought snow and wind to Western Wisconsin. The strong northwest winds that made for very low visibility when the snow was falling also were responsible for quickly transporting much colder air.

By Thursday morning, Eau Claire's low was zero, and wind chills were as cold as -19. That's a 61 degree drop in wind chill from 42 down to -19. Other places northwest of Eau Claire reported wind chills as cold as -29 at the Cumberland airport. Menomonie also reported a -26 wind chill around 9am.

The area highs are deceivingly warm Thursday even though they look cold. Those highs of about 8 to 15 were the midnight temperatures. Eau Claire topped out at 5 degrees late afternoon, but it never felt warmer than the negative single digits, factoring in the wind chill.

Temps fall fast again overnight, with lows even colder than Wednesday night and below zero for most of Western Wisconsin. The wind won't be quite as strong as last night, but still expect wind chills in the negative teens throughout the night.

With a Christmas morning low forecast at -6 and an afternoon high of just 18, the Christmas edition of our Snuggle Index is at an 8 out of 10. Hopefully your Christmas spirit will keep you warm and you have family living at home to celebrate with, hug, and cuddle.

The sky remains clear overnight into Christmas morning, which is why temps will fall even further than last night. That means that when flying over Western Wisconsin, Rudolph's nose will get a break. Last year was very foggy in the Chippewa Valley and Santa was very thankful to have Rudolph's nose at full power when delivering gifts here.

Temps will start to warm up for the weekend, with highs near average in the mid 20s. Colder air starts next week after some light snow Sunday afternoon and evening, then another round of snow becomes possible for the middle of next week.

Depending on the track of this system, there could be some heavy snow for the Chippewa Valley. More details on that system will be available with forecast updates early next week. Have a Merry Christmas!