2-year-old shot to death in St. Paul, police question teens

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot to death. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that officers responded to an apartment building in the city’s North End on Wednesday afternoon on a report of a child who had hurt his head. They learned on arrival the boy had been shot. A police spokesman said the boy died in an ambulance. The spokesman said detectives took three teenagers into custody for questioning, although it’s not clear who was holding the gun went it went off or whether others were involved. If the child’s death is ruled a homicide it would mark the 34th homicide this year in Minnesota’s capital city, tying the city’s deadliest year in 1992.