Wisconsin records 2,579 more COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed hundreds of new COVID-19 cases across the state. The Department of Health Services reported 2,579 confirmed cases on Wednesday. The state has now seen 463,594 cases since the pandemic began in March. The DHS reported the disease was a factor in 69 more deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 4,614. Nearly 34,000 cases were active in the state. The seven-day average of positive tests continues to drop since since mid-November, however; it stood at 2,685 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a record high of 6,563 on Nov. 18.