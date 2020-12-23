Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. In

Minnesota, Freeborn County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20

below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

