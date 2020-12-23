Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations or freezing of moisture
on roads to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches with power outages
possible. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&