Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations or freezing of moisture

on roads to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches with power outages

possible. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

