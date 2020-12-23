Winter Storm Warning from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Polk, Barron and St. Croix Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&