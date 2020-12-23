Wednesday began with record warmth and ends with snow, wind, and bitter cold air

After record warm temperatures mid to late morning with both temps and wind chills above 40, conditions are changing fast.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect just across the border for much of Minnesota, where the wind will continue to be stronger. Even in Western Wisconsin in areas of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories there will be blowing and drifting snow along with visibilities below 1/4 mile even near zero at times.

With slippery roads and near zero visibility, travel is not advised for the rest of the night.

The wet roads and heavy, wet snow that comes right around the changeover from rain will freeze quickly to untreated surfaces as temps continue to freefall. This means there could be a layer of ice underneath the snow which will get fluffier with time, and that fluffy snow will continue to blow and drift through the night as gusts remain in the 30s and even possibly 40s.

The snow's eastward progression continued to be slowed by dry air, but as the center of the low passed just north of Eau Claire in the late evening, snow rotated around the south side of the low and moved into the rest of Western Wisconsin.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is still expecting 2-5" snow near and just southeast of the Chippewa River with totals quickly decreasing to a trace to an inch near the Black River to the southeast. To the northwest, totals will ramp up to 4-9" centered on a line from Red Wing through Chetek. Northeast of that line, there could be totals exceeding 9 inches, possibly even a foot closer to the Minnesota border and for most of Polk county, even extending into NW Barron county.

That huge drop in temperatures we've been expecting is in the beginning stages of free fall, and temps will be near zero by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will be between -10 and -25 tonight and remain -10 to -20 all day tomorrow as the air temperature only manages to climb to the mid single digits.

As the sky clears out overnight into Christmas morning, lows will drop below zero with wind chills again approaching -20, though the wind won't be quite as strong.

Temps rise a bit for the weekend, closer to average, but then start to get cold again early next week. There are chances for snow both Sunday and the middle of next week.