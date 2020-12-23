Warner Bros. sets ‘Furiosa,’ ‘Color Purple’ musical for 2023

Warner Bros. says a “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel and an adaptation of “The Color Purple” Broadway musical are coming to theaters in 2023. The announcement comes on the heels of the studio’s decision to release all its 2021 films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. “Furiosa,” the “Mad Max” prequel based on Charlize Theron’s character, stars Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” as the titular warrior. George Miller wrote and is returning to direct the film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and has been slated for a June 23, 2023 release. “The Color Purple,” meanwhile, has been set for a December 2023 debut.