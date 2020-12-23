TRAVEL ALERT: Strong winds, a flash freeze, and heavy snow

A strong pre-Christmas winter storm has its sights set on the upper Midwest. Everything from blizzard warnings to winter weather advisories have been issued, and travel conditions will quickly deteriorate Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix county from 1 pm Wednesday until 6 am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Taylor and Trempealeau county from 3 pm Wednesday to 6 am Thursday.

Timing: Rainfall will start during the mid morning hours across the valley. Between 9 am 4 pm we'll see rain with a mix of sleet and snow at times. After about 1 pm, rain will turn to snow rom west to east and it will be heavy at times through 10 pm. From then through 6 am Thursday, light snow will slowly taper off.

Totals: Snowfall totals will greatly depend on the track of the system. A potential dry slot may cut totals down in western Wisconsin, hence the larger ranges in totals. Eau Claire could see 3 to 7 inches of snowfall. Further northwest, a line of 5 to 10''+ will be possible with up to a foot or more likely in central Minnesota.

Winds: Wind speeds will be from the southeast the first half of the day. They'll come in at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. As the cold front passes, winds will turn west-northwest and gust upwards of 40+ mph.

Visibility: Near white out conditions will be possible during the heaviest of snow with winds so strong. Less than 1/2 mile visibility will be possible during the evening commute.

Travel impacts: As rain turns to snow temperatures at the surface will quickly drop below freezing. Along with the aforementioned winds, a flash freeze is likely. Add the snow on top of that and roads will be very slippery. Low visibility and blowing/drifting snow will make for very difficult travel.

Forecast beyond this system: Temperatures dive into the single digits or even below zero by Thursday morning. wind chills will be at -10 to -20 degrees Thursday morning. Highs in the afternoon will remain in the single digits and by Christmas morning wind chills will be near -20 to -30 with air temps near -5.



