Steel season extended to May

(WQOW) - The North American Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2020-21 season will extend into May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension was approved for three primary reasons: to give NAHL players more time to be scouted and seen by NCAA coaches and scouts, to give players more time to practice, play and develop due to schedule implications from COVID-19, and to give fans in NAHL communities more opportunities to support their teams in person.

“This decision was made in the best interest of our players. We wanted all of our teams to have the maximum amount of opportunity to provide NAHL Hockey to as many players as possible in order to develop, play, and be exposed to NCAA and NHL scouts,” NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in a release. “This extension allows more time for NCAA coaches to evaluate the players and also allows more time for player development that have been disrupted this season by shutdowns and rescheduling due to schedule interruptions caused by Covid-19.”

The Chippewa Steel has not played a game since November 14. It is scheduled to return to action on December 31 against the Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The ongoing regular season will now end on Sunday, May 16. The opening round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs will now be May 20-30.

The league said it is reviewing it's main events - the NAHL Showcase, the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament and the Robertson Cup National Championship - to make sure it is providing the best exposure possible for players. Dates, location and format is expected to be announced in the near future.