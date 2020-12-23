Should you use the new at-home COVID-19 tests?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire health officials are recommending the new at home COVID-19 tests, but only under certain conditions.

Eau Claire health director Lieske Giese says there are a lot of benefits to the home test kits. People can order them in advance and do them when needed at their convenience.



They also make access to a test easier for those who may not have reliable transportation to a testing site, or work during most testing sites' open hours.



However, for some people it may not be the best option.



"You have to have reliable internet access, it's an observed test," said Giese. "You need to have an email where you can order the test and receive information to a unique id connected to your email account."



You can order an at-home test here.