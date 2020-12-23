Russia cuts size of COVID-19 vaccine study, stops enrollment

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Health Ministry has agreed to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrollment of volunteers. The decision on Wednesday came a week after developers said enrollment of study volunteers has slowed since Russia began giving out the Sputnik V vaccine. They also cited ethical concerns about giving a dummy shot to study volunteers now that the vaccine is available. The study will now have about 31,000 participants instead of 40,000. Scientists said participants who received dummy shots had figured it out and were seeking out Sputnik V for themselves. Some experts say that if too many participants drop out, it could affect study results.