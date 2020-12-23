Rural hospital expects COVID vaccine shipment this week

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - A shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine will hopefully arrive to a rural hospital in Western Wisconsin this week.

Officials at Black River Memorial Hospital said the state contacted them over the weekend to let them know their vaccinator application was approved and that they should expect up to 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Memorial plans to start administering the vaccine the very same day they get it and believe it will only take two days to give shots to their first round of frontliners.

President and CEO Mary Beth White-Jacobs said working with the state has been smooth, and that she was concerned at first about not getting the vaccine as soon as metro areas were.

"Our county has a higher number of elderly people and we do have people who live in poverty," White-Jacobs said. "There's a lot of things in the rural community that are different. And we're just really pleased to be able to start vaccinating our healthcare providers so that we can make sure we can still provide care for our patients and our community and not have to transfer them out."

News 18 reported last week all three major hospitals (Mayo Clinic Health System, Sacred Heart Hospital, and Marshfield Clinic Health System) in the Eau Claire area received shipments of the Pfizer vaccine and administered it to select staff members.