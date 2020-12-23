Road conditions deteriorate as winter storm takes hold

(WQOW) - The winter storm whipping across much of Western Wisconsin is leaving roadways a mess for drivers.

St. Croix County is being hit hard. According to the DOT, all on-ramp on a stretch of I-94 WB (Mile Marker 28 to Mile Marker 16) are closed due to adverse weather conditions.

511 WI, Traffic (9:15 PM)

Law enforcement in Clark County are urging residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. Dunn County authorities are warning of white out conditions.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Northwest Region, reported 12 motorist assists, 34 run-offs and 5 crashes as of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.