Rights groups urge release of detained Ugandan rights lawyer

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Human Rights Watch and other rights groups are urging Ugandan authorities to free a prominent rights attorney who is being held by police over criminal allegations. Nicholas Opiyo has represented opposition figures and minority groups. He is yet to be officially charged. Critics of long-serving President Yoweri Museveni see the arrest as part of a campaign of repression targeting perceived government opponents ahead of presidential elections in January. Opiyo has previously represented Bobi Wine, the singer and lawmaker who is Museveni’s main challenger.