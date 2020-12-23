Probation ordered in Clark County school threat case

NEILLSVILLE (WQOW) - A former Neillsville high school student who threatened to shoot up the school will spend two years on probation.



Darrin Loberg was 17 when he was charged in Clark County Circuit Court last year with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.



According to the criminal complaint he told students about his plan to shoot up the school, and made references to accomplices.

He told police he was trying to create fear among students who bullied him.



Loberg pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges of misdemeanor false alarm.

He was ordered to get any necessary counseling, stay away from the school, and not possess guns unless hunting. If he successfully completes probation, he can apply to have his criminal record erased.