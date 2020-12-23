Predators bring back Mikael Granlund on 1-year contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year, $3.75 million contract. The move brings him back to the team that traded for him in February 2019. General manager David Poile announced the deal with the 28-year-old. Granlund had 30 points last season with Predators. His 17 goals were the third highest of his eight-year NHL career and ranked fourth on the Predators. He tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals. His production picked up after the Predators hired coach John Hynes on Jan. 7. Granlund had 16 points in Nashville’s final 28 games.