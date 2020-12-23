Police detain 2 suspects over series of far-right attacks

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say police in Berlin have arrested two men suspected of involvement in a series of far-right attacks. Authorities are investigating fire-bombings and dozens of other attacks between 2013 and 2019 that were directed at anti-fascist groups and politicians in the German capital’s southern district of Neukoelln. Victims and their supporters had long accused police and prosecutors of failing to properly investigate the case. Earlier this year, the investigation was transferred to a different prosecutors’ office amid concerns over bias.