Netanyahu confidant bolts party in blow to re-election hopes

JERUSALEM (AP) — A longtime confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced he is quitting the ruling Likud party and joining an upstart political rival. Zeev Elkin on Wednesday accused the Israeli leader of plunging the country into an unnecessary election campaign in hopes of escaping corruption charges. With his resignation, Elkin becomes the highest-profile name to join a burgeoning rebellion in the Likud against Netanyahu. The insurrection has already begun to reshape Israel’s political map and put the political survival of the long-ruling Netanyahu in question.