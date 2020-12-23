Minnesota Wild opens season at Kings

ST. PAUL (WQOW) - The Minnesota Wild will drop the puck on the 2020-21 season in Los Angeles, the club announced Wednesday.

The Wild will battle the Kings on January 14. A start time has not been announced.

Minnesota will open its 20th season in the National Hockey League with four road games, the longest road trip to start a season in team history.

The team's home opener is scheduled for Friday, January 22 against San Jose.

The 2020-21 NHL regular season will consist of 56 games between January 13 and May 8. The Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and will conclude in mid-July.

Teams will be divisionally re-aligned this season. Minnesota will play in the West Division with Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Las Vegas. The Wild will play eight games against each divisional opponent.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

