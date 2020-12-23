Man charged in connection with body found in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than two years after an area man went missing, and was subsequently found dead, charges have been filed in connection with the case.



Roger Minck, from Eau Claire, was charged Wednesday with hiding a corpse, selling drugs, and burglary.



It was November 2018 that Todd Cleasby of Gilmanton disappeared. Two days later his car was found near Eau Claire's North Shore Drive, and a month later his body was found laying on plastic and partly covered by a tarp, inside a duplex on Seymour Road.



An autopsy showed he died of a drug overdose.



Roger Minck lived in the other half of that duplex.



Police say he admitted selling oxycodone to Cleasby the week before, and the state crime lab says Minck's DNA was found on the tarp and the plastic beneath Cleasby's body.



A warrant has been issued for Minck's arrest.