Kushner pardon revives ‘loathsome’ tale of tax evasion, sex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One of the people President Donald Trump pardoned this week is a wealthy real estate executive, Charles Kushner, who is the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The elder Kushner served jail time after pleading guilty in 2005 to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations. The case was made for tabloid headlines. Prosecutors said that when Kushner discovered his brother-in-law was cooperating with federal authorities, he hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law. Kushner then arranged to have a recording of the encounter sent to his own sister, the man’s wife. The White House didn’t mention Kushner’s personal connection to Trump when announcing the pardon.