How Eau Claire churches are changing Christmas Eve services

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The pandemic has changed a lot of plans, including how area churches are doing Christmas Eve services.

A normal Christmas Eve service at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire is easily packed with 500 to 600 people, with even some attendees standing.

But due to the pandemic, the church is only seating up to 100 people per mass with social distancing in mind, blocking off two pews in between each family.

Families must sign up for a time in advance and wear a mask.

Saint James has also added two extra services to accommodate the spacing changes.

Although they're offering both online and in-person masses, pastor of Saint James Father Tom Krieg said it's ideal to celebrate face-to-face.

"There's nothing like live worship," said Father Tom. "As long as we can do it safely with the protocols, we'd like to be able to offer that. It's been a lot of work for the staff, I'll tell you. The heart says open her up and y'all come in, but the head says we can't be doing that right now."

Hope United Methodist Church on the south side of town opted to only do a virtual Christmas Eve Service, at 4:30 p.m., over Zoom this year.

A leader at the church said people make up a church, not a building, so they want to do what they can for the safety of themselves and the community.

"We just want to protect everybody. We want to have a service that's done safely. We want to see people in the year 2021 and have a good coffee fellowship then," said Janice Lorentz, Faith Formation Co-Coordinator of Hope United Methodist Church in Eau Claire.

Here's a list of churches hosing in-person or virtual Christmas Eve services:

Editor's Note: Many of these churches will also be livestreaming their in-person services. Please check with individual churches.