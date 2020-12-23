Fire breaks out at squalid migrant camp in Bosnia

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A huge fire has broken out at a temporary migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia that has been strongly criticized by rights groups as unsuitable due to its lack of resources. Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the Lipa tent camp near the Croatian border that currently houses 1,200 migrants. Residents were seen running away in panic but there were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Bosnia has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach the European Union. Most of them are concentrated in in the northwestern Krajina region as other regions in the ethnically divided country refuse to accept them.