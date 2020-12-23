Eau Claire County, city to consider local mask mandate if state order ends

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If the state does not extend its mask order in the new year, the City of Eau Claire and county may draft a mandate of their own.



The Eau Claire City-County Board of Health, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County board have come together to identify any possible actions needed to protect the community moving forward, and decided continued mask usage is essential to safety.



The legality of Gov. Tony Evers's current statewide mask order is still under review by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.



Eau Claire city and county officials now say, if the Supreme Court shuts down the order next month, or if Evers decides not to renew it, a local mandate with similar regulations will be considered.



The proposed legislation would require masks in buildings with public access, but will not be considered until January.



Right now, local leaders are seeking input from community partners in business, local government and health care.



