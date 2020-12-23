City plows ready to tackle the storm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Road conditions are worsening Wednesday night just as people drive home from work or grab that last Christmas gift.

With the rain earlier in the day and temperatures dropping at night, the roads are slick, but Eau Claire plow drivers have been prepared for a winter storm since October.

According to Eau Claire street fleet manager Steven Thompson, the first priority is keeping the arterial roads open; those are those main streets that cover 87 miles of road throughout the city. When the snow stops, they will focus on getting those arterial roads completely cleared down to the pavement and then plowing the secondary streets.

They have a full staff of 26 plow drivers and Thompson said they don't have any COVID related absences. He added the drivers are excited to finally plow some snow this season. But with added traffic and snow tonight, Thompson is asking people to be patient as those drivers clear the streets.

"Especially with the chance of rain and snow and wind, I think people just have to be aware that conditions change quickly and we will get there, we will get the roads cleaned up, but it does take time," he said.

Thompson said as far as residential and side streets go, those will be cleared if the city receives three inches or more of snow.

According to Thompson, the street fleet did a final check on materials and equipment Wednesday morning, which are all in working order.