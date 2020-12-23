Chippewa Falls food pantry sees big increase in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - One Chippewa Falls church has seen a big increase in people utilizing their food pantry this year, and they could use help.

Valley Vineyard Church expanded their food pantry in February before they knew the pandemic would increase the need for assistance in the community. Since then, senior pastor Michael Houle said the number of people coming through for groceries has doubled with the pandemic, and they're giving away three times as much food.



He also said they're seeing people that have never been to a food pantry before, as well as households becoming larger.

"One story we have is of a family that lives in Chippewa Falls, its a family of four," Houle said. "He has a job and his wife's sister lost her job lost her apartment due to COVID and herself and her two children had to move in with them, and he says 'I can't afford to feed seven mouths' but they have no other place to go."

He said they're seeing more and more people every week come through their food pantry and they need help. Click or tap here to visit their donation page, where you have the option to donate directly to the food pantry.



Houle said financial donations are best because they are able to buy more food for less money as a food pantry.