Charges against Eau Claire man upgraded to murder

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Murder charges were filed Wednesday against an Eau Claire man for a Thanksgiving morning stabbing that ended in a man's death.



Kelly Weiberg was charged Wednesday with first degree reckless homicide for the death of Travis Lee Smith. Weiberg was originally charged with aggravated battery, but Smith died two weeks after the stabbing.

It happened on Franklin Street, off of Birch Street. According to the criminal complaint, Smith punched Weiberg in the face, and Weiberg, who was intoxicated, stabbed him . Weiberg is due in court January 4.