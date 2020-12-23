Arrest warrant issued for Eau Claire man following 2018 death case

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More than two years after an area man went missing and was subsequently found dead, charges have been filed in connection with the case.

Roger Minck, Eau Claire, was charged Wednesday with hiding a corpse, selling drugs, and burglary.

It was in November 2018 that Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton, disappeared. Two days later his car was found near Eau Claire's North Shore Drive. A month later his body was found laying on plastic and partly covered by a tarp, inside a duplex on Seymour Rd.

An autopsy showed he died of a drug overdose.

Roger Minck lived in the other half of that duplex.

Police say he admitted selling oxycodone to Cleasby the week before, and the state crime lab says Minck's DNA was found on the tarp and the plastic beneath Cleasby's body.

A warrant has been issued for Minck's arrest.