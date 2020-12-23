Arizona hires Patriots assistant Fisch as head coach

Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head football coach. The school announced Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless. The 44-year-old Fisch is a longtime assistant with experience in both the NFL and college football. He worked at Michigan, UCLA, Miami and Minnesota. This is his first season as quarterbacks coach with the Patriots. He previously worked with Jacksonville, Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston. Fisch takes over an Arizona program in disarray. The Wildcats ended the 2019 season on a seven-game losing streak and went 0-5 this year.