Anti-virus controls strand merchant sailors aboard ships

BEIJING (AP) — The crew of the U.S.-owned Horizon Spirit expect to spend Christmas looking after their 800-foot-long (240-meter-long) container ship in a southern Chinese shipyard while they are barred, like thousands of sailors worldwide, from going ashore due to pandemic restrictions. The 22-member crew left Los Angeles on Oct. 22, and most have been aboard the ship since then while it is being overhauled in Nantong, on the Yangtze River in eastern China, said its third mate, Harvey Smith. Normally the crew would have moved to a hotel to avoid welding, painting and other work. Worldwide, nearly 400,000 merchant sailors are blocked from going ashore, according to the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents shippers.