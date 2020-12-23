Ancestor of 1st Black California elections chief never voted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber will soon become the first Black woman to serve as California’s top elections officer. And she’ll bring a deeply personal perspective to the job: Her grandfather never voted in the rural South decades ago. Weber was formally introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a day after he announced she would be nominated to fill the seat now held by Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Appearing online, she recalled how her grandfather never voted in Arkansas and died before passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Padilla is filling Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat.