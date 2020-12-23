Alleged chemical mixture at Neenah plant sends 3 to hospital

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — An alleged chemical mixture inside a Neenah plant sent three employees to the hospital and forced the evacuation of workers and some residents living near the facility. The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue received a medical call about noon Wednesday reporting a sick employee at Galloway Co.. Fire chief Kevin Kloehn says hazmat crews have been sent to the scene to investigate whether chlorine was erroneously emptied into a tank filled with acid. WLUK-TV reports that the three employees were treated and released, WLUK-TV reported. Kloehn says the plant and residents within two blocks downwind of the facility were evacuated and brought to a nearby middle school.