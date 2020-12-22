You will be able to test yourself for COVID-19 at home, Gov. Evers announces

MADISON (WQOW) - At-home COVID-19 testing is now coming to Wisconsin and you will be able to do it at no cost.

“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Governor Tony Evers. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”

The at-home COVID-19 saliva collection kits will be available to everyone who lives in Wisconsin, with or without symptoms, at no cost.

The testing is available thanks to a new contract with Vault Medical Services.

“This is an important tool to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “As we roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to more Wisconsinites, we need to continue testing, contact tracing, and public health measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.”

According to the state DHS, the saliva test is similar to a nasal swab test you might receive at a community testing site.

You can request a testing kit here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

