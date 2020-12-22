Wisconsin’s Mayo Clinic Hospital collaborating for the greater good of patients

(WXOW) – Elective surgeries like hip, knee, and arm replacements have been put on pause at Mayo hospitals across western Wisconsin. These types of surgeries are on hold because of the influx of COVID patients.

Jonathan Webb, a Consulting Orthopedic Surgeon at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire, said that the change led to a backlog of elective surgeries for around 40 to 50 people.

“With the surge in COVID patients in Wisconsin over the last couple of months, especially with our region in Eau Claire, we have had to as a hospital make the tough decision to stop elective operations so we can focus solely on patients that need significant medical care in our hospital,” said Webb.

Because of this backlog, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse accepts Eau Claire patients to get their surgeries done in La Crosse.

Laurie Bakkum from Spooner, Wisconsin, is one of Mayo Eau Claire’s patients. She took advantage of the opportunity to get her surgery done in La Crosse. Bakkum was one of the first Eau Claire patients to get knee surgery done at the La Crosse location.

“I like to ride my bike, hike with friends, and I also enjoy winter activities like snowshoeing. Just because I’m 71 years old doesn’t mean I’m ready to be done living an active life,” Bakkum said. “I have three little grandchildren, and my knee surgery is the reason I can run around with them.”

Charles Nolte, Head of Orthopedics at Mayo Clinic La Crosse, said his staff is happy to help out any way they can. Nolte said this collaboration with Eau Claire and La Crosse is a great example that something good can come out of a bad situation.

“Taking care of a patient in 2020 has been a real challenge,” Nolte said. “We have all been faced with our own challenges of COVID and I think this is the silver lining to this year.”

Bakkum said Mayo Clinic Health System had been nothing less than professional. Bakkum said she is currently undergoing physical therapy for her knee and is already walking around the house without a cane.