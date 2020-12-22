Wisconsin sets single-day COVID-19 death record

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin hit a grim milestone on Tuesday with the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 deaths. The previous single-day high was 107 on Dec. 1.

The 120 deaths mean 4,545 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state last spring.

The state also added 2,403 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday putting the state's total at 461,015. Of those, 91.5% are considered recovered.

Locally, Eau Claire County sits at 8,857 positive cases an increase of 31 from the previous day. The county remains at 70 deaths.

Chippewa County has 5,666 cases and 65 deaths. That's an increase of 20 cases.

Dunn County has 3,327 cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths. That's an increase of six cases.

