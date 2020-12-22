Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pierce, Dunn and Chippewa Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as

20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not

taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&