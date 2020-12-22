Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations near half an inch
up to two inches. Winds gusting from 35 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday
travelers. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. Any liquid
that remains on untreated surfaces will freeze, creating slick
travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&